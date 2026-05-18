The rise of independent voters

The number of people who identify as political independents has reached an all-time high. A 2025 Gallup poll found 45% of Americans now consider themselves independent, that’s almost twice the share who identify as Democrat or Republican.

Much of that growth is being driven by younger voters, who instead of shedding the independent label as they age and joining a party affiliation, are sticking with it.

But in tomorrow’s Pennsylvania primary, none of those voters will have a say. Pennsylvania is one of eight states with a closed primary system, which means only registered party members can cast a ballot in party primaries.

Today, we’ll talk about the rise in independent voters. Why are their numbers surging and what’s the political impact? And we’ll debate the pros and cons of open and closed primaries: should Pennsylvania allow everyone to vote? We’ll talk with a plaintiff in a lawsuit aiming to do just that.

Guests:

– David Thornburgh, long-time good government advocate and chair of Ballot PA Action

– Samara Klar, professor at the University of Arizona and co-author of the book Independent Politics