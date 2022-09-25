The Regional Roundup: September 26, 2022

A New Jersey climate change report found poor air quality, heat waves, flooding and extreme weather events are hurting residents’ physical and mental health – and it could get much worse. At the same time, the Garden State will become the first to implement climate change curriculum in schools.

We’ll get the latest from Shawn LaTourette, Commissioner for the Department of Environmental Protection.

Growing research suggests that nurturing the trillions of organisms in your digestive system is a key component of overall wellness, but there’s a lot more to understand about how the gut works.

University of Pennsylvania microbiologist Christoph Thaiss explains the science of the microbiome and the latest research.

The famous, uniquely Philly story of an underdog boxer has made its way to Walnut Street Theatre with the premiere of ROCKY: The Musical.

We’ll talk with starring actors Matthew Amira and Gianna Yanelli about the production, the iconic characters and music and why the story of Rocky is beloved by so many people.