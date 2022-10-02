The Regional Roundup – October 3, 2022

Five students were shot after a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School on Tuesday, resulting in the death of a 14-year-old. With gun deaths in the city set to outpace last year’s record and multiple recent school shootings across the country, this random event at what should have been a normal afternoon practice has parents and students fearful and anxious. We’ll talk about keeping kids safe with Kevin Bethel, chief safety officer for the School District of Philadelphia.

Pharmaceutical companies Biogen and Eisai said last week that a potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease is showing great promise after a large clinical trial, where it appeared to reduce cognitive decline by over 25%. We’ll talk about the state of memory-loss research, the emerging treatment, and what will happen next with this new drug with Penn Memory Center co-director Jason Karlawish, author of The Problem of Alzheimer’s.

The monarch butterfly migrates through South Jersey every year, but climate change, prevailing insecticides, and dwindling habitats are harming the population. Emile DeVito, manager of science and stewardship at the New Jersey Conservation Foundation, will join us to discuss the insect’s migratory path, it’s significant decline and why it’s still without federal protection status.