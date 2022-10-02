The Regional Roundup – October 3, 2022

Air Date: October 3, 2022 10:00 am
Hundreds gathered at Gorgas Park Thursday for a prayer vigil following Tuesday's deadly shooting at Roxborough High School. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Hundreds gathered at Gorgas Park Thursday for a prayer vigil following Tuesday's deadly shooting at Roxborough High School. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Five students were shot after a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School on Tuesday, resulting in the death of a 14-year-old. With gun deaths in the city set to outpace last year’s record and multiple recent school shootings across the country, this random event at what should have been a normal afternoon practice has parents and students fearful and anxious. We’ll talk about keeping kids safe with Kevin Bethel, chief safety officer for the School District of Philadelphia.

Pharmaceutical companies Biogen and Eisai said last week that a potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease is showing great promise after a large clinical trial, where it appeared to reduce cognitive decline by over 25%. We’ll talk about the state of memory-loss research, the emerging treatment, and what will happen next with this new drug with Penn Memory Center co-director Jason Karlawish, author of The Problem of Alzheimer’s.

The monarch butterfly migrates through South Jersey every year, but climate change, prevailing insecticides, and dwindling habitats are harming the population. Emile DeVito, manager of science and stewardship at the New Jersey Conservation Foundation, will join us to discuss the insect’s migratory path, it’s significant decline and why it’s still without federal protection status.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate