The Regional Roundup – March 21st

New Jerseyans don’t pump gas, but with a labor shortage and spiking oil prices only getting worse, the Garden State may be closer than ever to allowing drivers to fill their own tanks. We’ll talk with POLITICO New Jersey reporter MATT FRIEDMAN.

The U.S. Senate unanimously passed a bill Tuesday calling for year-round daylight saving time. It’s headed to the House, where representatives will decide whether Americans should change their clocks twice a year. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s atmosphere journalist ANTHONY WOOD will join us to discuss the history of daylight saving, the impact on our health, the likelihood this could go into effect and why some people aren’t so pleased with the legislation.

The Fresh Prince reboot Bel-Air on Peacock is getting a lot of attention, especially for the performance of JABARI BANKS in the role of main character. Banks, a University of the Arts graduate with Philly connections, takes us behind the scenes of the show and talks about his road to filling Will Smith’s shoes.