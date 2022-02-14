The Regional Roundup – February 14th

We discuss geothermal energy, a climate-friendly way to heat and cool homes using water that lies hundreds of feet below us. There’s one method usually found overseas, above hot springs in countries like Iceland, but with a different kind of geothermal, could we make the switch away from fossil fuels in our own region?

Guest: Susan Phillips, energy and environment reporter for WHYY News and StateImpact Pennsylvania (@susanphill)

The city’s new Driving Equality Law will prohibit traffic stops for certain low-level offenses beginning next week, after 2019 data showed vehicle stops disproportionately affecting Black drivers. We’ll talk about what the legislation means for policing in the city.

Guest: Isaiah Thomas, Philadelphia City Councilmember At-Large (@CMThomasPHL)

Scientists are stunned at the staggering number of Coronavirus cases recently discovered among populations of white-tailed deer in several states, including Pennsylvania. We’ll talk about the research that led to the discovery of antibodies and virus in the nation’s most common mammal.

Guests: Dr. Vivek Kapur, Huck Distinguished Chair in Global Health and Professor of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases at Penn State University and Dr. Suresh Kuchipudi, Professor and Chair of Emerging Infectious Diseases and Associate Director of the Animal Diagnostic Lab at Penn State University

We Recommend

StateImpact PA: Geothermal energy lies right beneath our feet. Could Philadelphia tap into it? “A lot of environmentalists, geothermal advocates, and some local officials, want to see the city-owned gas utility, Philadelphia Gas Works, switch away from fossil fuels. And to them, geothermal is the perfect solution.”

WHYY’s Plan Philly: Rules of the road: Car stops for minor traffic offenses will be off-limits in Philly “Backers hope the ‘Driving Equality’ law will help reduce racial profiling, but also maximize police resources by freeing up officers to enforce more serious violations.”

The New York Times: Is the Coronavirus in Your Backyard? “Infections in free-ranging deer, which display few signs of illness, are tricky to detect and difficult to contain. Deer also live alongside us in dizzying numbers; about 30 million white-tailed deer roam the continental United States.”