The problem with meetings and how to fix them

Meetings at work can eat up a lot of time. Many workers spend an average of nine hours per week preparing for and attending meetings, and studies find that more than 50% of that time might be ineffective. Employee surveys repeatedly show that most workers would like to see fewer meetings, and some are even willing to forgo a pay raise for it. This hour, the problem with meetings, how to make them work and lessons we’ve learned from over a year of virtual zooming. We’re joined by TSEDAL NEELY, Harvard Business School professor and author of The Remote Work Revolution, and University of North Carolina professor STEVEN ROGELBERG, author of The Surprising Secrets of Meetings.