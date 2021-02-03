The post-Trump Republican Party

Air Date: February 4, 2021 10:00 am
US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wears a

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wears a "Trump Won" face mask as she arrives on the floor of the House to take her oath of office as a newly elected member of the House of Representatives on Jan. 3. (Erin Scott/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

The House of Representatives will vote on Thursday whether to remove Congress’ most controversial new member, Marjorie Taylor Green, from her committee appointments. Greene has trafficked in racist and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should be killed, and harassed Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg in the street. Meanwhile, Rep. Liz Cheney is coming under fire from within her own Party for voting to impeach the President for inciting the January 6th Capitol building riot. We’re joined today by NPR Congressional reporter CLAUDIA GRISALES who will tell us about the lead up to the vote to remove Greene and the potential results. Then, Republican consultants GREGG NUNZIATA and JOHN BRABENDER will join us to give us their thoughts on the party infighting, and the potential future of the Republican Party with or without Trump.

