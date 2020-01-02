Happy New Year from WHYY!

The people who make Philly Philly

Air Date: January 1, 2020
Listen 14:29
Philadelphian Gilbert Hilton has decorated his car with thousands of dollars worth of household items. (Tim Tai/ The Philadelphia Inquirer)

What do a full-time viking impersonator, a pioneering female sushi chef and a man who can’t stop decorating his car have in common?  They’re all from Philly, and they’ve all been featured in Stephanie Farr’s series We the People for The Philadelphia Inquirer. For the new year, meet some of Stephanie’s favorite Philadelphians and find out what she’s learned from them about what makes Philly so… Philly.

The Inquirer’s Lauren Schneiderman produces video content for We the People. 

