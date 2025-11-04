    Sports In America

    The New Rules of Sports Reporting with Pablo Torre

    Air Date: November 4, 2025
    Listen 50:39

    Pablo Torre is a podcaster, host, and one-of-a-kind media personality. He got his start as a fact checker for Sports Illustrated, then guest-hosted shows on ESPN, and now has his own podcast called Pablo Torre Finds Out. His witty sense of humor and in-depth reporting have made him one of the leading voices in the industry. In this episode, we see the world through Pablo’s unique lens and learn why he thinks sports are more vital than ever to break through the noise in our divided country.

    Show Notes

    Sports In America

