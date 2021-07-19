‘The Joy of Sweat’

Everyone sweats. But some people do it more than others and it can be terribly embarrassing. In the U.S., a multibillion dollar antiperspiration industry has developed to treat and prevent the sweat that happens when we’re nervous, working out or not doing much of anything. Science journalist SARAH EVERTS argues in a new book that there should be no shame in perspiration, instead we should celebrate this critical temperature-regulating body function that’s been one of the keys to our species’ success. Everts joins us to talk about sweat, saunas, body odor and more. Her new book is The Joy of Sweat: The Strange Science of Perspiration.

