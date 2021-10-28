The future of the Republican party

Air Date: October 29, 2021 10:00 am
FILE - In this July 24, 2021, file photo, former President Donald Trump speaking to supporters at a Turning Point Action gathering in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Former President Trump continues to dominate the Republican party, stating his plans to run for office in the 2024 Presidential election. According to recent polls, a majority of Republican voters would welcome it. His outside influence over the GOP means that Republican politicians and candidates have to embrace many of Trump’s extremist views, including his lies about election fraud and his political divisiveness. This hour, what does the future Republican Party look like, and are options for conservatives who reject Trumpism and the threat it poses to democracy, norms and institutions? We’ll talk with three Republicans about their frustrations with the direction of the party and if they see a way to right the course. Our guests are former New Jersey Governor CHRISTINE TODD WHITMAN, former Republican strategist STUART STEVENS, author of It Was All a Lie: How the Republican Party Became Donald Trump, and political commentator JOE WATKINS, a former aide to President George H.W. Bush.

