Coronavirus Pandemic

The future of small businesses as the country reopens

Air Date: June 4, 2020
A person wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks past stuttered businesses in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A person wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks past stuttered businesses in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

As the country looks towards reopening after months of coronavirus shutdowns, businesses across the nation were preparing for life after the pandemic. But as we enter into another day of protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd, business owners are facing additional challenges: how to operate during a time of national and international unrest? Maura Shenker, director of the the Small Business Development Center at Temple University’s Fox School of Business joins to discuss resources available for small business owners. Then, Donavan West, president of the local African American Chamber of Commerce, joins to talk about how local businesses are coping. Mark Zandi, chief economist with Moody’s Analytics finishes the hour with a broader look at businesses around the country.

