    The Fine Art of Tailgating

    With an estimated 100,000 tourists heading to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX, we’re exploring a classic American pastime: the tailgate.

    Air Date: February 4, 2025
    Listen 21:27

    With an estimated 100,000 tourists heading to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX, we’re exploring a classic American pastime: the tailgate. Most people think of tailgating as a time for sharing beers and team spirit. But in this episode, we find out why tailgating motivates so many people to travel — and get to the heart of its culture.

