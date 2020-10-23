Donate

The final Presidential debate

Air Date: October 23, 2020 10:00 am
The stage for the final presidential debate

The stage for the final presidential debate of the 2020 election is tested for light and sound at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., on Wednesday. (Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images)

Today we’re going to discuss the final Presidential debate held on Thursday, just under two weeks before Election Day. The President has had a poor showing in many swing states and the debate is one of his last chances to turn the race around while Biden supporters are worried about a repeat of 2016. We’ll talk about the candidates’ closing messages, if the debate might affect voting behavior at the 11th hour, and some thoughts about the close of a very long election season. Joining us is LEAH WRIGHT RIGUEUR, professor of American history at Brandeis University, RICK PERLSTEIN, journalist and author of “Reaganland,” and SONJA DIAZ, founding executive director of UCLA’s Latino Policy and Politics Initiative.

