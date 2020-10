Today we’re going to discuss the final Presidential debate held on Thursday, just under two weeks before Election Day. The President has had a poor showing in many swing states and the debate is one of his last chances to turn the race around while Biden supporters are worried about a repeat of 2016. We’ll talk about the candidates’ closing messages, if the debate might affect voting behavior at the 11th hour, and some thoughts about the close of a very long election season. Joining us is LEAH WRIGHT RIGUEUR , professor of American history at Brandeis University, RICK PERLSTEIN , journalist and author of “Reaganland,” and SONJA DIAZ , founding executive director of UCLA’s Latino Policy and Politics Initiative.