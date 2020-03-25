The coronavirus stimulus bill

The Coronavirus Pandemic

Air Date: March 26, 2020 10:00 am
A person wearing protective masks due to coronavirus fears walks past a boarded up business in Philadelphia, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Guests: Nicholas Fandos, Betsey Stevenson, Mark Zandi

The Senate finally passed a coronavirus stimulus bill on Wednesday that will pump $2 trillion into the contracting U.S. economy. This lifeline to Americans and businesses comes while much of the country is in lockdown and the unemployment rate is expected to skyrocket. The aid package includes direct checks to individuals and families, billions in loans to small and large businesses, expanding unemployment insurance benefits and aid to hospitals, cities, and states. This hour, we’ll dig into the details of the plan and how it might help struggling Americans and the economy at large. Our guests include BETSEY STEVENSON, professor of public policy and economics at the University of Michigan, MARK ZANDI, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, and NICHOLAS FANDOS, congressional correspondent for The New York Times.

