The Clam Tavern, Le Cavalier, Terakawa 

This week, our Check, Please! guests try The Clam Tavern, a beloved neighborhood seafood bar in Clifton Heights; Le Cavalier, a showstopping brasserie in Wilmington; and Terakawa, a lunch spot in Chinatown slinging lightning-fast, ultra-flavorful bowls of ramen. Feast your eyes on clams casino, steak frite, tonkatsu ramen, and more.