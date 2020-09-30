    Preview: The Boys in the Band

    Air Date: September 30, 2020

    Jim Parsons & Zachary Quinto talk with Patrick Stoner about the remake of the groundbreaking 1970 film that showed the gay lifestyle in an unaccepting age.

    Brought to you by Flicks

    Flicks

    WHYY film critic Patrick Stoner provides up-to-the-minute coverage of top films, stars and moviemakers.

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate