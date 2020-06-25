“The Biggest Bluff:” poker and psychology

Guest: Maria Konnikova

MARIA KONNIKOVA, an author and Ph.D in psychology had a run of bad luck, but oddly found that poker was the perfect vehicle for her to explore her interest chance, skill, and human behavior. She went all in on No Limit Texas Hold’em under the tutelage of a renowned Poker champ, eventually becoming a poker pro, winning $300,000 and playing in the World Series of Poker. Konnikova writes about her journey with cards in her new book The Biggest Bluff: How I Learned to Pay Attention, Master Myself, and Win. We’ll talk to her about luck vs. skill, reading people, competing in a male-dominated sport, and the life lessons she learned along the way.