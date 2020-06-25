“The Biggest Bluff:” poker and psychology

Air Date: June 26, 2020 10:00 am
(photo credit, Landon Speers)

(photo credit, Landon Speers)

Guest: Maria Konnikova

MARIA KONNIKOVA, an author and Ph.D in psychology had a run of bad luck, but oddly found that poker was the perfect vehicle for her to explore her interest chance, skill, and human behavior. She went all in on No Limit Texas Hold’em under the tutelage of a renowned Poker champ, eventually becoming a poker pro, winning $300,000 and playing in the World Series of Poker. Konnikova writes about her journey with cards in her new book The Biggest Bluff: How I Learned to Pay Attention, Master Myself, and Win. We’ll talk to her about luck vs. skill, reading people, competing in a male-dominated sport, and the life lessons she learned along the way.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate