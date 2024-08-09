The Big Chill and the Future of Refrigeration

We’ve only been able to harness the cold for our benefit for a little over 100 years, but innovations like refrigeration and air conditioning have completely transformed the way we live and eat.

A massive cold chain makes it possible to buy salmon from Alaska, grapes from Chile, and cheese from Italy; to have sushi in Kansas and ice cream in the summer. Air conditioning allows us to function and to be comfortable during the hot summer months. But it all comes at a cost, and not just financially. Refrigeration and air conditioning use a lot of energy, and that’s a problem in our ever-warming world.

On this episode, we look at how advances in cold technology have shaped our lives and changed the world — for better and for worse. We hear about working in a cold storage warehouse and the smell of frozen pizzas; about super-cold “blast” freezers that can bring us fresher seafood and reduce waste; and about the race to develop more sustainable air conditioners. We’ll also find out what it actually looks like to have your body cryonically preserved.

Also heard on this week’s episode: