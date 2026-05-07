The best living American songwriters

Who’s the best living American songwriter? The New York Times Magazine recently released their top 30 list, pulling together input from critics, journalists and notable voices from across the music industry. The lineup spans generations and genres, from icons like Bob Dylan and Dolly Parton to modern stars like Taylor Swift, Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar. It all grapples with the same question: how do we define what truly great songwriting looks like?

Lists like this are never just about who’s on them. They call into question who’s left off and why, and if you can really compare a country artist to a hip-hop writer, pop powerhouse or folk legend. Definitive compilations like this one also make us think about commercial success, cultural impact and our own tastes.

On this episode of Studio 2, we’ll look at what separates a good songwriter from a great one, and hear from the people behind Times’ list. We want your hot takes, too, on who belongs and who got snubbed.

Guests: