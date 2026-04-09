The benefits of talking to stangers

Psychologist Gillian Sandstrom is an introvert who gets overwhelmed by noisy environments and crowded social gatherings. So, you might be surprised to learn that talking with strangers has become both her personal mission and life’s work. She has found from her research that small moments of conversation with people we’ve never met make us happier and the world a kinder place

She joins us this week on The Connection to discuss her new book, Once Upon a Stranger. Also with us is social psychologist Erica Boothby, who studies social connection. She says that playful riffing — instead of talking about the weather — makes small talk more fun and more meaningful. And she has found that we’re better at spontaneous social interactions than we think we are.

This week — why talking with strangers is good for our mental and physical health.