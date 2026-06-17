The case for a throwback summer
Remember when "going outside" was the only summer plan? From the snacks, to hangouts, to one-hit wonders that defined summer, we're throwing it back to simpler low-tech times.Listen 51:13
The ‘90s summer’ aesthetic is trending online, and the appeal is pretty obvious. Lemonade stands, rollerblades, parents chillin’ outside while their kids run around sprinkler-soaked grass. There’s a Gameboy, a Sony Walkman — and it’s all laid out on an Instagram feed. That dissonance is striking, but indicative of a hunger for a different version of summer than the kind we’ve gotten used to.
Creating a pre-internet summertime feels almost impossible. In an era when apps control our schedules and ice cream trucks accept Apple Pay, making time to unplug takes serious effort. In 2026, is there room to create an old-school summer that’s warm, familiar and connected?
On this episode of Studio 2, it’s the ultimate throwback summer: we’re bringing back some of our favorite memories from decades past. We’ll talk about the songs, snacks and hangouts that defined generations, the fun that stuck with us, and how to bring that carefree nostalgia into the 21st century.
Guests:
- Marc Faletti, Owner of Latchkey in South Philly
- Stephanie Humphrey, Host of Life & Tech with Tech Life Steph on WURD
- Christopher Wink, Publisher of Technical.ly
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