The case for a throwback summer

The ‘90s summer’ aesthetic is trending online, and the appeal is pretty obvious. Lemonade stands, rollerblades, parents chillin’ outside while their kids run around sprinkler-soaked grass. There’s a Gameboy, a Sony Walkman — and it’s all laid out on an Instagram feed. That dissonance is striking, but indicative of a hunger for a different version of summer than the kind we’ve gotten used to.

Creating a pre-internet summertime feels almost impossible. In an era when apps control our schedules and ice cream trucks accept Apple Pay, making time to unplug takes serious effort. In 2026, is there room to create an old-school summer that’s warm, familiar and connected?

On this episode of Studio 2, it’s the ultimate throwback summer: we’re bringing back some of our favorite memories from decades past. We’ll talk about the songs, snacks and hangouts that defined generations, the fun that stuck with us, and how to bring that carefree nostalgia into the 21st century.

Guests: