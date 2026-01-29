In the late 18th century, Princeton was anything but a sleepy college town. The university was a religious institution led by a rebel who taught his students to question everything. When the American Revolution began, the school closed, and as things looked dire for the continental army, it was Princeton that hosted one of the most pivotal battles in the war.

But how did Princeton go from a town named for the monarchy to a hotbed of revolutionary fervor? How did events unfold to give General George Washington his first major field victory? And why did the outcome send the patriots “liberty mad?”



As the 250th anniversary of America’s founding approaches, Studio 2 continues its tour of taverns in the region that have roots back to the 1700s. In this edition, we go to the Yankee Doodle Tap Room in Princeton, where co-host Avi Wolfman-Arent was joined by two experts to unpack New Jersey’s significance to the revolutionary cause in 1776 and 1777.

Guests:

Mimi Omiecinski, founder of the Princeton Tour Company and Pi Day Princeton

Will Krakower, historic educator and park manager at the Princeton Battlefield State Park.