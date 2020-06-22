Donate

Supreme Court decisions on LGBTQ rights, DACA and more

Air Date: June 23, 2020 10:00 am
Supporters of the LGBT wave their flag in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

GUESTS: Jeffrey Rosen, Maggie Blackhawk, Brian Sims

We’ll discuss the landmark Supreme Court decisions protecting LGBTQ people in the workplace and upholding DACA. We’ll also look at the cases awaiting rulings including on abortion access, the president’s tax returns and his immunity from congressional subpoenas, birth control, Native American relationship with federal law enforcement, and the electoral college. JEFFREY ROSEN, president of the National Constitution Center, and MAGGIE BLACKHAWK, assistant professor of Law at the University of Pennsylvania School of Law. Then, we’ll talk with Pennsylvania Representative BRIAN SIMS, the first openly gay member of the General Assembly, about the significance of the Supreme Court’s historic 6-3 ruling on LGBTQ rights, how it will impact LGBTQ people in Pennsylvania, and the continuing efforts to pass a more comprehensive anti-discrimination law in the state.

