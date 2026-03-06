Studio 2 Extra: Author Namwali Serpell on Toni Morrison

Studio 2 co-host Cherri Gregg sits down with author and Harvard professor Namwali Serpell to discuss her new book, "On Morrison."

Air Date: March 6, 2026 1:51 pm
Listen 19:48

Renowned novelist and longtime Princeton professor Toni Morrison did not want her personal life studied. She resisted biographies and turned down a contract to write a memoir. But a new book, “On Morrison,” is not trying to trace her life story.

 We think about her as this icon of Black excellence, but I really wanted to get at ‘what did Morrison have to teach us as a philosopher?’

Harvard professor Namwali Serpell wanted to write about the way Toni Morrison challenged readers and, in doing so, revealed a lot about the woman herself.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by Studio 2

You may also like

About Studio 2 staff

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate