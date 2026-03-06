Studio 2 Extra: Author Namwali Serpell on Toni Morrison

Renowned novelist and longtime Princeton professor Toni Morrison did not want her personal life studied. She resisted biographies and turned down a contract to write a memoir. But a new book, “On Morrison,” is not trying to trace her life story.

We think about her as this icon of Black excellence, but I really wanted to get at ‘what did Morrison have to teach us as a philosopher?’

Harvard professor Namwali Serpell wanted to write about the way Toni Morrison challenged readers and, in doing so, revealed a lot about the woman herself.