Studio 2 Extra: Author Namwali Serpell on Toni Morrison
Studio 2 co-host Cherri Gregg sits down with author and Harvard professor Namwali Serpell to discuss her new book, "On Morrison."Listen 19:48
Renowned novelist and longtime Princeton professor Toni Morrison did not want her personal life studied. She resisted biographies and turned down a contract to write a memoir. But a new book, “On Morrison,” is not trying to trace her life story.
We think about her as this icon of Black excellence, but I really wanted to get at ‘what did Morrison have to teach us as a philosopher?’
Harvard professor Namwali Serpell wanted to write about the way Toni Morrison challenged readers and, in doing so, revealed a lot about the woman herself.
