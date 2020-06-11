Donate

    Striking a Chord: Supporting Aphasia Patients

    Air Date: June 11, 2020

    On this episode of You Oughta Know, Shirley speaks with Dr. Argie Allen-Wilson, author of Courageous Conversations Connect, about the healing process during this period of civil unrest. Then, head to MossRehab’s Aphasia Center, where their new program, “Musical Mondays” supports people living with Aphasia, a language-based communication disorder. Learn insider tips on how to dye and style your hair at home during quarantine from stylist and salon-owner Giovanni Mele. Plus, find out the best films to stream at home from Viva Video owner, Miguel Gomez!

