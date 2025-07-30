Spellbound: the power and paradox of charisma

Charisma is not necessarily about being attractive or articulate. It’s not just about charm, popularity or celebrity. Instead, the ability to inspire a crowd involves the ability to tell a compelling story that speaks to people’s deep anxieties, grievances and hopes.

That’s what Molly Worthen writes in her new book, Spellbound: How Charisma Shaped American History from the Puritans to Donald Trump.

She says it’s human to attach ourselves to someone who can explain the confusions and disappointments in life. There’s also an essential paradox at the root of this relationship,“the desire to feel free and important while someone else is in charge.”

Molly Worthen joins us this week to talk about how charismatic leaders have shaped religion and politics in the U.S. and why declining faith in institutions has given rise to a certain kind of charismatic leader.