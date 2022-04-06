Special Edition: Remembering Bobby Rydell

On this special edition of the Radio Times podcast, we revisit Marty Moss-Coane’s 2016 conversation with Bobby Rydell. He was a part of the crop of young rock stars who emerged from South Philadelphia in the 1950s, and joined us to talk about his life, his music, and his hair. The teen idol was known for his hits ‘Wildwood Days,’ ‘Volare,’ ‘Swinging School,’ among many others, and appeared in the movie ‘Bye, Bye, Birdie’ with Dick Van Dyke and Ann Margret in 1963. Rydell passed away yesterday at the age of 79.