Should Democrats avoid using “woke” words?
A center-left think tank says Democrats should stop using "woke" words like privilege, triggering, birthing person, and unhoused to appeal to more voters.Listen 58:31
Should Democrats abandon so-called “woke” language? That’s what a memo from the center-left think tank Third Way suggests as a way to appeal to more voters.
Titled “Was It Something I Said?”, the memo argues that elected Democrats don’t sound like regular people anymore. Instead, they rely on “therapy speak,” “organizer jargon”, and “seminar room language” advanced by special interest groups. Third Way lists 45 words for Democratic politicians and activists to avoid, including: privilege, triggering, birthing person, unhoused, and systems of oppression.
But if liberals give up this language, are they also giving up on their values of inclusion? Is language really the reason Democrats are failing to connect with voters, or is this debate a distraction from bigger problems?
Guests:
Matt Bennett – Executive Vice President for Public Affairs and co-founder of Third Way
U.S. Representative Sarah McBride – a Democrat representing Delaware.
