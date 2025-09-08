Should Democrats avoid using “woke” words?

A center-left think tank says Democrats should stop using "woke" words like privilege, triggering, birthing person, and unhoused to appeal to more voters.

Air Date: September 8, 2025 12:00 pm
Listen 58:31

Should Democrats abandon so-called “woke” language? That’s what a memo from the center-left think tank Third Way suggests as a way to appeal to more voters. 

Titled “Was It Something I Said?”, the memo argues that elected Democrats don’t sound like regular people anymore. Instead, they rely on “therapy speak,” “organizer jargon”, and “seminar room language” advanced by special interest groups. Third Way lists 45 words for Democratic politicians and activists to avoid, including: privilege, triggering, birthing person, unhoused, and systems of oppression.

But if liberals give up this language, are they also giving up on their values of inclusion? Is language really the reason Democrats are failing to connect with voters, or is this debate a distraction from bigger problems? 

Guests:

Matt Bennett – Executive Vice President for Public Affairs and co-founder of Third Way

U.S. Representative Sarah McBride – a Democrat representing Delaware.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by Studio 2

You may also like

About Studio 2 staff

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate