Should corporations take political positions?

Should corporations weigh in on political and social issues? Senator Mitch McConnell told Major League Baseball, Delta, and Coca-Cola that they should “stay out of politics” when the organizations condemned Georgia’s new restrictive voting law, but he said that he didn’t mean political contributions. Now there are calls for boycotts from activists from both political parties. This hour we explore the minefield corporations face when they take political positions, if their actions have any sway, and how it compares to the influence they wield with campaign contributions, lobbying and other political spending. Our guests are AMERICUS REED, professor of marketing at the Wharton School, and SHEILA KRUMHOLZ, executive director of the Center for Responsive Politics.