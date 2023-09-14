Shabbat Recipes with Solomonov & Sussman, Temple University in Turmoil

Before the start of Rosh Hashanah, we’ll talk with Chef Michael Solomonov, five-time James Beard Award winner known for Center City restaurants including Zahav, and Adeena Sussman, author of a brand-new cookbook, Shabbat: Recipes and Rituals from My Table to Yours.

Turmoil at Temple University as the search begins for a new president. We’ll talk with Philadelphia Magazine contributing writer David Murrell about public safety concerns, leadership changes, and a big dip in enrollment at the school.