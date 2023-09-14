Shabbat Recipes with Solomonov & Sussman, Temple University in Turmoil

Adeena Sussman's latest cookbook, Shabbat, is a multicultural treasure trove of recipes for the weekly day of rest. Also, things to do this weekend and trouble at Temple.

Air Date: September 14, 2023 12:00 pm

Before the start of Rosh Hashanah, we’ll talk with Chef Michael Solomonov, five-time James Beard Award winner known for Center City restaurants including Zahav, and Adeena Sussman, author of a brand-new cookbook, Shabbat: Recipes and Rituals from My Table to Yours.

Turmoil at Temple University as the search begins for a new president. We’ll talk with Philadelphia Magazine contributing writer David Murrell about public safety concerns, leadership changes, and a big dip in enrollment at the school.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by Studio 2

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate