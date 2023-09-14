Shabbat Recipes with Solomonov & Sussman, Temple University in Turmoil
Adeena Sussman's latest cookbook, Shabbat, is a multicultural treasure trove of recipes for the weekly day of rest. Also, things to do this weekend and trouble at Temple.
Before the start of Rosh Hashanah, we’ll talk with Chef Michael Solomonov, five-time James Beard Award winner known for Center City restaurants including Zahav, and Adeena Sussman, author of a brand-new cookbook, Shabbat: Recipes and Rituals from My Table to Yours.
Turmoil at Temple University as the search begins for a new president. We’ll talk with Philadelphia Magazine contributing writer David Murrell about public safety concerns, leadership changes, and a big dip in enrollment at the school.
