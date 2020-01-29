SEPTA’s new general manager, Leslie Richards

Guest: Leslie Richards

SEPTA is changing. In the past few years, the transit agency got rid of its iconic tokens, launched the SEPTA Key, and started ambitious projects to modernize the city’s trolley and bus networks. And now, SEPTA has a new General Manager who will be overseeing these projects and spearheading new ones. Former PennDOT Secretary LESLIE RICHARDS joins us in the studio to talk about her plans to bring the transit authority up to date and create an equitable transportation system for the city.