Apple Podcasts Stitcher

SEPTA’s new general manager, Leslie Richards

Air Date: January 29, 2020 10:00 am
Leslie Richards (SEPTA)

Leslie Richards (SEPTA)

Guest: Leslie Richards

SEPTA is changing. In the past few years, the transit agency got rid of its iconic tokens, launched the SEPTA Key, and started ambitious projects to modernize the city’s trolley and bus networks. And now, SEPTA has a new General Manager who will be overseeing these projects and spearheading new ones. Former PennDOT Secretary LESLIE RICHARDS joins us in the studio to talk about her plans to bring the transit authority up to date and create an equitable transportation system for the city.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

Apple Podcasts Stitcher

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate