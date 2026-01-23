Schooled

Schooled: The cascading impact of 'Abbott Elementary' Episode 1

Air Date: January 23, 2026
Listen 15:03
Flier for rhe podcast Schooled

This two-part Schooled podcast by WHYY News highlights aspects of the Philadelphia School District that serve as an inspiration for a hit television show. The reporting took place in 2024 and 2025. Philadelphia native Quinta Brunson created the hit TV series, “Abbott Elementary,” as modeled upon real-life experiences students face learning in the Philly school system. The sitcom shines a light on the challenges that the school district faces — teacher shortages, limited resources, furniture and supplies – among the real-life issues incorporated into the show’s storylines.

This episode focuses on the making of “Abbott Elementary,” its impact, Quinta’s ties to Philadelphia, and educators’ reactions to seeing their world enacted on the small screen.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by Schooled

You may also like

About WHYY News staff

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate