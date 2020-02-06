School choice takes center stage

Guests: Mark Gleason, Donna Cooper

School choice was front and center at President Trump’s State of the Union address. During the speech, Trump singled out Philadelphia 4th grader, Jeniyah Davis, and awarded her an “opportunity scholarship” to attend a private school. The President even called out Governor Wolf for vetoing a bill that would increase school voucher funding. Vice President Pence continued to push the White House’s school choice agenda, including tax credits for donations to private and religious school scholarship funds, when he visited a West Philadelphia school on Wednesday. This hour, the debate around expanding school choice and what it means for public schools in Pennsylvania. Our guests are MARK GLEASON, executive director of the Philadelphia School Partnership and DONNA COOPER, executive director of Public Citizens for Children and Youth.