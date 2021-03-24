    Preview: SAS: Red Notice

    Air Date: March 24, 2021

    Sam Heughan, best known as the star of “Outlander”, talks with Patrick Stoner about trying to follow Michael Caine’s advice in his book, “Acting in Film”.

    WHYY film critic Patrick Stoner provides up-to-the-minute coverage of top films, stars and moviemakers.

