Studio 2 Extra: Sabrina Carpenter found her voice in Bala Cynwyd

When pop sensation and Quakertown native Sabrina Carpenter took the stage to accept her first Grammy award for her album Short n’ Sweet, she expressed her gratitude for the years of voice lessons she took in Bala Cynwyd. While many viewers might struggle to locate Bala Cynwyd on a map, those living near Philadelphia likely know the suburb just on the city’s western edge. The music studio where Sabrina’s mother drove her each week, Cavell Music Studio, is still there. Although Sabrina’s teacher, Rita Cavell, passed away a few years ago, her daughter Kathy Cavell remains close to the popstar and shared with Avi that the singer’s emotional acceptance speech brought her to tears.