Where’s the line in comedy?

Comedy has always been a place to experiment and push boundaries. Controversies on stage often unearth tensions in society. In the ‘60s, Lenny Bruce ignited debate around free speech. In the ‘70s and ‘80s, Richard Pryor challenged audiences with cutting humor centered around race and class. In 2018, Hannah Gadsby’s special on #MeToo, misogyny, and homophobia became a national conversation. But where’s the line? Netflix’s roast of Philadelphia native Kevin Hart featured a handful of truly envelope-pushing jokes. Punchlines about suicide, Charlie Kirk, and George Floyd among others sparked debate when a joke goes “too far.” Today, how do controversies in comedy reflect the broader cultural and political moment we’re in? And has the threshold for socially acceptable speech shifted? Guests: W. Kamau Bell , stand-up comedian and creative force behind “We Need to Talk About Cosby” and “United Shades of America.” He’s also the host of a new video podcast on the latest in politics and culture called “Who’s with Me?”

Greg Lukianoff , president and CEO of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, co-author of the New York Times bestseller The Coddling of the American Mind . https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AyDZ0YC2ePA