Where’s the line in comedy?

How do controversies in comedy reflect the broader cultural and political moment? And has the threshold for socially acceptable speech shifted? 

Air Date: June 10, 2026 1:00 pm
Listen 51:12
Kevin Hart arrives at Netflix is a Joke Fest - The Roast of Kevin Hart on Sunday, May 10, 2026, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Kevin Hart arrives at Netflix is a Joke Fest - The Roast of Kevin Hart on Sunday, May 10, 2026, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Comedy has always been a place to experiment and push boundaries. Controversies on stage often unearth tensions in society. In the ‘60s, Lenny Bruce ignited debate around free speech. In the ‘70s and ‘80s, Richard Pryor challenged audiences with cutting humor centered around race and class. In 2018, Hannah Gadsby’s special on #MeToo, misogyny, and homophobia became a national conversation. 

But where’s the line?

Netflix’s roast of Philadelphia native Kevin Hart featured a handful of truly envelope-pushing jokes. Punchlines about suicide, Charlie Kirk, and George Floyd among others sparked debate when a joke goes “too far.”

Today, how do controversies in comedy reflect the broader cultural and political moment we’re in? And has the threshold for socially acceptable speech shifted? 

Guests

  • W. Kamau Bell, stand-up comedian and creative force behind “We Need to Talk About Cosby” and “United Shades of America.” He’s also the host of a new video podcast on the latest in politics and culture called “Who’s with Me?” 
  • Greg Lukianoff, president and CEO of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, co-author of the New York Times bestseller The Coddling of the American Mind.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AyDZ0YC2ePA

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by Studio 2

You may also like

About Studio 2 staff

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate