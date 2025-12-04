The state of stand-up comedy

With ticket sales tripling in the last decade, stand-up comedy is booming. But not all comics are feeling a tailwind. New comics are under pressure to adapt their work to social media. And those who came up on Instagram and TikTok are generating an audience online, but can struggle to thrive in the clubs. Today, we’re yukking it up with local Philly comedians about how the genre is evolving as technology and politics change.

Guests:



Jamie Pappas, Philly-based comedian

Manny Brown, Philly-based comedian and cofounder of Next in Line comedy club

Tu Rae, veteran Philly comedian and teacher