The state of stand-up comedy
Ticket sales for stand up comedy shows have tripled in the last decade. Local comedians Tu Rae, Manny Brown, and Jamie Pappas tell us why.Listen 51:12
With ticket sales tripling in the last decade, stand-up comedy is booming. But not all comics are feeling a tailwind. New comics are under pressure to adapt their work to social media. And those who came up on Instagram and TikTok are generating an audience online, but can struggle to thrive in the clubs. Today, we’re yukking it up with local Philly comedians about how the genre is evolving as technology and politics change.
Guests:
Jamie Pappas, Philly-based comedian
Manny Brown, Philly-based comedian and cofounder of Next in Line comedy club
Tu Rae, veteran Philly comedian and teacher
