Holiday Party

We invited some of our favorite people to join us for an hour of fun, holiday season tips and live music.

Air Date: December 18, 2025 12:00 pm
Listen 51:56

It’s our live holiday party special! We invited some of our favorite people to join us for an hour of fun, holiday season tips and live music.

 

Guests:

R Eric Thomas, advice columnist

Betsy Kenney, comedian

Binh Nguyen, Senior Director of Communications at Visit Philly

Chip Chantry, comedian

Adam Weiner, pianist, songwriter and frontman of Low Cut Connie

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by Studio 2

You may also like

About Studio 2 staff

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate