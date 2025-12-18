Holiday Party
We invited some of our favorite people to join us for an hour of fun, holiday season tips and live music.Listen 51:56
Guests:
R Eric Thomas, advice columnist
Betsy Kenney, comedian
Binh Nguyen, Senior Director of Communications at Visit Philly
Chip Chantry, comedian
Adam Weiner, pianist, songwriter and frontman of Low Cut Connie
