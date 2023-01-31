    Episode 4: "Rocky's Stoop"

    Air Date: January 31, 2023
    Listen 25:39
    The Statue logo

    In a city that has seen dramatic change since Rocky’s time, why do so many still identify with this movie character? We tour the neighborhoods where Rocky lived to understand their modern-day challenges, like development, violence and addiction. Along the way, we meet courageous advocates and public artists who fight every day to bring hope and opportunity to their communities.

