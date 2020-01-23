Rocking with the Stars

Hosts Shirley Min and Mark Eichmann are preparing for the Grammys this weekend! They’ll take you to famed drummer Carl Palmer’s Progressive Rock Camp where musicians of all ages can learn from their musical heroes. Then, visit the Johnson Victrola Museum in Dover and discover how your music-listening habits were made possible by one man’s big invention. Plus, Jamie Lokoff of Milkboy the Studio weighs in on Philadelphia’s diverse and expanding music scene. All this and more on You Oughta Know!

