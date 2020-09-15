Robert Petitti & Waterfall

“It’s Only Me”

Rob is a Philly songwriter/musician who has been involved in the local music scene over 35 years. Starting out as a drummer playing all the Philly and South Jersey Club circuits, Rob followed his passion and began writing his own songs by the early 2000s eventually leading his own cover band, Waterfall.

“Once I had some original tunes I wanted to incorporate them into our sets to get an audience reaction, then came Parx Casino, a personal highlight for me, the perfect venue. Professional sound, lights and a stage what better venue to play my own stuff? It’s a relationship I am extremely proud of.”

Rob and the band maintained a residency playing happy hour at Club 360 from 2014 through late 2018 when the Club closed for renovations.

Some of Rob’s more recent accomplishments with his original music include placing songs in an Indie movie called Love Songs Weren’t Meant To Make You Cry, WHYY’s original TV show You Oughta Know, and Bongo Boys Records. Also, his new track “Borrowed Time” was recently added to the Essential Artist Philadelphia List charting at #28 on Reverbnation. Rob has also appeared on a TV show called “In Tune” promoting his music.

“One of my biggest thrills was hearing In Too Deep, a song we’ve done live, on WSTW FM Hometown Heroes playing underneath a station ID, which blew me away”.

Rob’s music is available on CDBABY, iTunes, Reverbnation, and most social media outlets. He also has a book published called Cherry Hill My Photographic Journey at Eastern State Penitentiary, an 80 page book of photos taken by Rob.