Donate

Robert Costa on “Peril”

Air Date: October 8, 2021 10:00 am
(photo credit/Lisa Berg)

(photo credit/Lisa Berg)

Washington Post reporter ROBERT COSTA joins us to talk about his new book, Peril, co-authored with Bob Woodward. It’s an account of the tumultuous few months following the 2020 election, as the Trump presidency was ending and President Biden’s began. Their investigation reveals that it was one of the most dangerous periods in our nation’s history.  This hour, we talk with Costa about what occurred during this tenuous transfer of power, the events of January 6th and the aftermath, and the actions of some of the key figures, including former President Trump, Vice President Pence, Attorney General Bill Barr and General Mark Milley. We’ll also talk about the early days of the Biden presidency and the challenges he continues to face around the pandemic, the economy, and partisanship.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate