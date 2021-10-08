Robert Costa on “Peril”

Washington Post reporter ROBERT COSTA joins us to talk about his new book, Peril, co-authored with Bob Woodward. It’s an account of the tumultuous few months following the 2020 election, as the Trump presidency was ending and President Biden’s began. Their investigation reveals that it was one of the most dangerous periods in our nation’s history. This hour, we talk with Costa about what occurred during this tenuous transfer of power, the events of January 6th and the aftermath, and the actions of some of the key figures, including former President Trump, Vice President Pence, Attorney General Bill Barr and General Mark Milley. We’ll also talk about the early days of the Biden presidency and the challenges he continues to face around the pandemic, the economy, and partisanship.