RNC mailer labeled a ‘census’ sows confusion

Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | RadioPublic | TuneIn

The Republican National Committee has sent out political mailers to residents in several Pennsylvania counties labeled “the 2020 Congressional District Census.” Here’s why census advocates and some lawmakers are worried the forms will sow confusion and cost the state money as the 2020 census ramps up.

Guest: Ximena Conde, WHYY