RNC mailer labeled a ‘census’ sows confusion

Air Date: March 4, 2020
The Republican National Committee has mailed forms, called the “2020 Congressional District Census,” to selected homes in Montgomery and Berks counties in recent weeks. (provided)

The Republican National Committee has sent out political mailers to residents in several Pennsylvania counties labeled “the 2020 Congressional District Census.” Here’s why census advocates and some lawmakers are worried the forms will sow confusion and cost the state money as the 2020 census ramps up.

Guest: Ximena Conde, WHYY

