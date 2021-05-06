Rift in the GOP and the future Republican Party

Air Date: May 6, 2021 10:00 am
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., center, flanked by GOP Conference chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., left, and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., right, speaks to reporters following their leadership elections for the 117th Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., center, flanked by GOP Conference chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., left, and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., right, speaks to reporters following their leadership elections for the 117th Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The Republican Party is trying to find its footing after President Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden and figure out how closely it wants to be tied to the former president. There is a strong effort to remove Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership role within the caucus because she was critical of Trump’s falsehoods regarding election rigging and had voted to impeach him. Today on the show we’ll talk about the current state of the GOP, what it says about the electorate and the party’s prospects going forward. Our guests are NPR congressional correspondent SUSAN DAVISTIM MILLER, writer-at-large for The Bulwark and former spokesman for the GOP and LEAH WRIGHT RIGUEUR, associate professor of public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate