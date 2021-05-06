Rift in the GOP and the future Republican Party

The Republican Party is trying to find its footing after President Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden and figure out how closely it wants to be tied to the former president. There is a strong effort to remove Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership role within the caucus because she was critical of Trump’s falsehoods regarding election rigging and had voted to impeach him. Today on the show we’ll talk about the current state of the GOP, what it says about the electorate and the party’s prospects going forward. Our guests are NPR congressional correspondent SUSAN DAVIS , TIM MILLER, writer-at-large for The Bulwark and former spokesman for the GOP and LEAH WRIGHT RIGUEUR, associate professor of public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School.