Restaurant Favorites: Carbon Copy, Tuna Bar, Snuff Mill
This week, our Check, Please! guests try Carbon Copy, Tuna Bar, and Snuff Mill!
In this episode, our three guests try beers and slices at Carbon Copy, an easy-going pizza joint and brewery in West Philly; toro, uni, hamachi, and more at Old City’s swanky sushi spot, Tuna Bar; and an opulent steakhouse and butchery, Snuff Mill in Wilmington, where the champaign and caviar flow freely.
