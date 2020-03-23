Reshma Saujani is the founder and CEO of Girls Who Code, a national nonprofit that works to increase the number of teen girls who choose a college major in computer science.

Born in Chicago in 1975, Saujani earned degrees from the University of Illinois, Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, and Yale Law School. The early years of her career involved practicing law in the areas of finance and investments. She then served in New York City government as a deputy public advocate.

In 2010, she became the first Indian-American woman to run for Congress. She didn’t win, but during campaign visits to high schools, she noticed the lack of girls in computer classes.

Two years later, she started Girls Who Code to close that gender gap and to equip more women for careers in technology.

Saujani has written three books and serves on nonprofit boards, including She Should Run, which prepares women to run for public office and Women Who Don’t Wait in Line: Break the Mold, Lead the Way.