Rep. Madeleine Dean on Ousted House Speaker, NFL Champion Malcolm Jenkins, 76ers Arena Update

Kevin McCarthy was ousted Tuesday from the House speakership when democrats and eight Republicans voted to remove him. We’ll talk with Pennsylvania Rep. Madeleine Dean about what happens next.

The ongoing debate surrounding the 76ers arena on Market East has reached another boiling point, with multiple stakeholders already in the fray. Comcast Spectator, the owner of the Wells Fargo Center, is making every effort to persuade the team to remain in South Philly. WHYY’s Aaron Moselle has the latest.

Two-time Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins reflects on his greatest moments and toughest lessons in a new memoir, What Winners Won’t Tell You. He joins us to talk about his life, fatherhood, his legendary NFL career, and activism on and off the field.