Regional Roundup: November 7, 2022

Philadelphia had one of its biggest sports weekends in history, but both the Phillies and the Union missed their chance at being crowned champions. Philadelphia Inquirer sports columnist MARCUS HAYES join us to talk about the tough losses and the brighter side of Philly sports in a so-far undefeated Eagles season.

Midterm election day arrives Tuesday, and over a million Pennsylvanians have already cast their ballots. With many Americans fearing “radical” candidates in several states, we talk with former Republican New Jersey Governor CHRISTINE TODD WHITMAN about moderate politics and a centrist movement in the Forward Party.

To celebrate what’s been a fantastic arts scene in the region this year, we’re revisiting our standout interview with actor RICHARD THOMAS and our conversations with Mushroom playwright EISA DAVIS and solo-performer STEVEN ENG.