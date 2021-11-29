Regional Roundup – November 29th

Air Date: November 29, 2021 10:00 am
Listen 49:15
IBEW spokesman Frank Keel says John Dougherty will continue to lead the union while he appeals the verdict. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

IBEW spokesman Frank Keel says John Dougherty will continue to lead the union while he appeals the verdict. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Guest host Katie Meyer is joined by DAVID THORNBURGH, CEO of the Committee of Seventy, to discuss lessons the city should learn after the guilty verdict in the trial of union leader John Dougherty and Councilmember Bobby Henon. He says it’s time for reform when it comes to local campaign finance laws, and questions the ethics of government officials holding outside jobs. We’ll also talk with WHYY Reporter SUSAN PHILLIPS and CAROLYN MOSELEY, a resident of Philadelphia’s Eastwick section, about the environmental injustices the community faces. The neighborhood could be the first “climate migration” project in the city, as engineers propose a land swap model, moving residents to homes on safer grounds to avoid flooding.  And we talk with ROB PENDARVIS and Mutter Museum curator ANNA DHODY. Pendarvis’ extremely rare condition, acromegaly, caused enlarged hands, feet and an oversized heart requiring a dangerous transplant. Now it’s on display at the Mutter Museum for him to visit – and the world to see.

Subscribe for more Radio Times

Other shows break the news. Radio Times puts it back together.

Ways to Listen

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate